The St Louis Blues beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in overtime on Friday to notch their 11th win in a row. It moved them ahead of the Minnesota Wild in the Wild Card standings and put distance between them and the playoff line. After firing Drew Bannister and hiring Jim Montgomery, this seemed like a rebuilding year. But now, they are flying into the playoffs thanks to this hot stretch. The Blues have tied the 2019 team for the longest winning streak in franchise history and hope to ride it into the playoffs.

In 2019, the Blues started slow, fired coach Mike Yeo, went on an 11-game win streak, and won the Stanley Cup. The similarities are striking between this team and the lone Championship squad in franchise history. In both seasons, they needed every bit of that 11-game winning streak.

The 2019 Blues team ripped off 11 in a row from January 23 to February 19. Then, they finished with an 8-1-1 record over their last 10 games to finish with 99 points. They won two Game 7s, including in the Cup Final, to win the Stanley Cup. This year's team waited until the last second to get hot.

How long can the Blues ride out this winning streak? Could we see a repeat of the miraculous 2019 run?

The Blues have good vibes all over again

The only thing that this Blues team does not have is an 80s synthpop song to blare after wins. They retired Laura Branigan's Gloria after that Cup run and aren't trying to recreate that this season. Maybe if they start winning home games in the playoffs, Gloria will make its return. But this team doesn't need it.

The Western Conference playoffs will be full of true Cup contenders, and many would not include the Blues on that list. Vegas is vying for its second title, Edmonton wants to avenge last season's loss, and Mikko Rantanen is on the Dallas Stars. That fails to mention Connor Hellebuyck and Nathan MacKinnon, who will have a say in the Conference Final.

Since that 2019 Cup run, the Blues have struggled to keep Jordan Binnington playing at a high level. But at the 4 Nations Face-Off, back in the same arena he won Game 7 six years prior, he led Team Canada to an overtime win. He stoned Brady Tkachuk in overtime, giving Connor McDavid the chance to win the title.

The Blues are getting the scoring from Jordan Kyrou and the forwards and have a proven playoff goalie. Don't be surprised if you hear Gloria blaring through loudspeakers deep into the spring.