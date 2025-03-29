The St. Louis Blues have been one of the hottest teams in the National Hockey League over the last few weeks, racking off eight consecutive wins since March 15. And they could be getting even better for the stretch run after locking up NCAA stand out Jimmy Snuggerud on Friday.

“St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Jimmy Snuggerud to a three-year entry-level contract,” the team said in the official press release. “Snuggerud will join the Blues for practice on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center.”

Selected No. 23 overall by the Blues in the 2022 NHL Draft, Snuggerud just finished his junior year at the University of Minnesota. He was a catalyst for the Gophers, being named captain before leading the team with 24 goals and 51 points over 40 games.

Snuggerud's performance earned him Big Ten First Team All-Star honors for the second consecutive season, as well as a selection as a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top player, per the release.

The 20-year-old is also fresh off helping the United States win the World Junior Hockey Championship for the second straight year. He was a key forward in the tournament, scoring five goals and eight points in six games. He was part of back-to-back gold medal teams, and also helped the USA win a bronze at the 2023 iteration of the tourney.

Over 119 career NCAA games for the Gophers, Snuggerud has played at well over a point-per-game pace, amassing 66 goals and 135 points along with 113 penalty minutes, per the official release.

The right winger could be a sneaky good add as the Blues look to make some noise in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Blues haven't lost since March 13

For most of the 2024-25 campaign, St. Louis has been on the outside looking in. But the Blues have been on a ridiculous tear as of late, winning eight games in a row and 14 in 18 tries since play resumed after the 13-day 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Even without Colton Parayko in the lineup, the Blues have transformed their season, and now occupy the second wildcard berth in the Western Conference.

Despite the heater, the hold is precarious; the Vancouver Canucks are four points back with a game in hand, while the Calgary Flames are five behind but have three in hand.

But the way Jim Montgomery's troops are playing, they're well-positioned to remain in a playoff spot when the regular-season concludes in the middle of April.

Adding Snuggerud to the roster could add another offensive element to a squad that is having no trouble at all scoring goals. The Blues have managed 37 of them over the last eight games.

It'll be interesting to see if the roster can continue stringing wins together down the stretch, and even potentially make a cinderella run like they did en route to the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship back in 2019.

A great challenge awaits against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Saturday afternoon. Puck is set to drop just past 4:30 p.m. ET between the Central Division rivals.