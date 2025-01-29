As Steven Stamkos left the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Nashville Predators, it left many in shock. Leaving somewhere you've played for 16 seasons is quite shocking. However, he's found a home in Nashville. So far, he has 17 goals and 16 assists, with a +/- of -10.

Either way, adapting to the new environment has been a bit challenging. As Stamkos told The Athletic, he still reminisces on the Lightning, despite his first season with the Predators.

“I don’t know if you can put a timetable on it,” Stamkos said. “It’s not something you’re truly going to forget. That’s the way life goes. In order for you to give everything you’ve got to a new situation, you’ve got to dive headfirst in. And that’s what I’ve been trying to do. Be myself. Play my game.”

As a result, the Lightning have a 26-20-3 record compared to the Predators 18-23-7 record. Funny enough, Nashville also landed Jonathan Marchessault in free agency as well. With the current records, people might be wondering if it was worth it for Stamkos to leave. He elaborated more on how he's been receiving his Tampa Bay fix.

“You’ve got lifelong friends on that team,” Stamkos said. “You’re keeping tabs on them. I still talk to a few guys pretty regularly.

“I wouldn’t say I sit on the couch and watch a lot of the games, but you check the scores, see how guys are doing. And keeping communication. That will never change.”

Steven Stamkos misses the Lightning while being with the Predators

This season hasn't gone to plan for Nashville. The record isn't indicative of the stars they have on the team. Marchessault, Stamkos, and Filip Forsberg round out an elite offense unit. However, the production just hasn't been there. Plus, they do play in a tight Western Division.

Also, the Predators and the Lightning squared off in Tampa Bay. It marked an emotional homecoming for Stamkos, who described the toughest part of it as seeing the relationships he built. 16 years with one organization is unheard of, not only in the NHL but in sports as a whole.

Either way, Stamkos will continue to keep his focus on this season. However, that restlessness could come back to bite if Nashville misses out on the playoffs. Plus, the Predators' newest center has three more years left on his contract after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. He'll likely stay in Nashville but that sadness could force him to make an impromptu decision about his future if there's no success.