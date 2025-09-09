The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to improve on their finish in the last two seasons. In both 2023-24 and 2024-25, the Lightning's season ended in the first round of the playoffs against the Florida Panthers, who went on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

So, it's safe to say that Tampa Bay's primary goal is to make sure that Florida does not get the chance to three-peat this season. That is, of course, in addition to recapturing Lord Stanley's Cup.

One of the key areas that has held the Lightning back the last few seasons is their lack of depth. Their third and fourth lines on offense could use more punch, while the third defensive pairing could also use a boost. Tampa Bay GM Julien BriseBois and the front office have bolstered the team's depth in free agency. The resignings of wingers Yanni Gourde and Gage Goncalves have helped bolster their third line, as the duo will likely team up with Nick Paul at center.

The fourth line, however, is where the Lightning's most intriguing training camp battle will take place. While top prospect Connor Geekie is trending towards the line's right-wing spot, the left wing could come down to two newcomers: Jakob Pelletier, formerly of the Philadelphia Flyers, and ex-Toronto Maple Leaf Pontus Holmberg.

While both players could split time there during the season's first few weeks, it wouldn't be surprising to see one or the other come out on top during training camp. Will Pelletier or Holmberg claim the left wing before the other can?

Who will add more punch to Lightning offense?

Holmberg signed a two-year deal worth $1.55 million a season, while Pelletier is under contract for $775,000 for the next three seasons. At 26 and 24 years old, they are precisely the type of upside plays that BriseBois and the Lightning front office like to invest in.

If both wingers develop into worthwhile contributors, then the price tag is certainly worth it. The Bolts' third and fourth lines desperately needed a boost after how last season finished. Both Holmberg and Pelletier could provide the type of boost that the fourth line needs heading into 2025-26.

Both new signings have played three seasons in the pros. Each of them has improved steadily as their time in the league has progressed as well. Pelletier played a career-high 49 games last season between the Calgary Flames, who drafted him in the first round back in 2019, and the Flyers, who acquired him before the trade deadline. His plus/minus of plus-7 was a career best, along with the 19 points he notched in those 49 games.

Holmberg, meanwhile, also had a career high of 68 games played. He also had 19 points in those matchups, his highest mark yet. The seven goals and 12 assists could certainly increase playing with the Lightning. It seems like Pelletier might have the higher ceiling, though. After all, Holmberg needs to show that he can also progress.

BriseBois and the Tampa Bay brass wouldn't have signed both young playmakers to multi-year deals if they didn't believe in both of them. Will Pelletier or Holmberg be the fourth line's left winger come opening night? There's only one way to find out.