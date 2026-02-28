The league-leading Detroit Pistons narrowly escaped with a 122-119 overtime victory against a heavily depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. The three-hour, 22-minute marathon featured blown leads, crucial disqualifications, and a bizarre 18-minute delay in the third quarter when a power surge caused the arena's scoreboard horn to blare continuously.

However, one of the most hilarious moments came when Kenny Atkinson was caught swearing at the touchline after a call did not go his team’s way.

“He pushed the s—t outta him on that finish, come on baby!” he was heard screaming at the refs, per a clip on X by Bleacher Report.

The Cavs were in control with a nine-point lead with less than four minutes remaining on the clock. However, they allowed the Pistons back into the game despite Cade Cunningham fouling out with almost two minutes on the clock.

The Cavs committed costly turnovers and allowed the Pistons back with a defensive error with 4.7 seconds on the clock. Guard Jaylon Tyson attempted to intentionally foul Pistons reserve Daniss Jenkins near halfcourt to prevent a game-tying three-point attempt.

Instead, he drew a three-shot foul, converting the resultant free throws and forcing overtime. The Pistons built a quick six-point advantage in OT, but the Cavaliers once again clawed back to within a single point behind a Tyson 3-pointer and a Dennis Schroder layup.

Following a successful coach's challenge by Detroit, Tobias Harris hit a clutch turnaround jumper with 21 seconds left to give the Pistons a three-point cushion. Cleveland had one final opportunity to force double-overtime, but Mobley’s buzzer-beating 3-point attempt drew iron.

For the Pistons, Jalen Duren produced 33 points and 16 rebounds to lead his side with Cunningham finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds alongside seven assists.

Jarrett Allen top-scored for Cleveland, continuing his staggering form with 25 points and nine rebounds, missing out on a double-double for only the second time in the last 10 games. Evan Mobley scored 23 while Sam Merrill added 20 points as well.

Regardless, the Cavs were in touching distance of a win despite the absences of both Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, and will now play the Brooklyn Nets next.