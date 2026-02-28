The UFC 327 card is starting to take shape, and fight fans have plenty of reason to circle April 11th on their calendars. The latest addition to the Paramount+ event is a compelling lightweight matchup between veteran contender Beneil Dariush and rising knockout artist Manuel Torres, a fight that is guaranteed to be a banger.

Dariush, 34, has long been one of the most respected and underappreciated fighters in the lightweight division. Known for his elite grappling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizardry, and steadily improved striking, “Benny” has spent years grinding his way up the rankings. After battling injuries and setbacks that have derailed his title chase in the past, Dariush enters this fight with something to prove. A dominant performance against Torres could re-insert him directly into the title conversation at 155 pounds.

Standing across from him will be Manuel Torres, a fighter who has made a living on highlight reels. Torres is a pressure fighter with serious knockout power in both hands, and he rarely gives opponents a chance to settle into a rhythm. His aggressive style and finishing instincts have earned him a reputation as one of the most dangerous up-and-comers in the lightweight division. For Torres, this is the biggest fight of his career, a chance to knock off a seasoned veteran and announce himself as a legitimate contender.

The stylistic contrast here is what makes this matchup so intriguing. Dariush will look to get the fight to the mat and work his ground game, while Torres will be hunting for the finish on the feet. Expect an action-packed, high-stakes chess match from the opening bell.

UFC 327 airs on Paramount on April 11th, and the card is shaping up to be one of the better events of the spring. Keep an eye on this lightweight bout, which we could see an emphatic finish on either side.

UFC 327 Confirmed Fights

Main Card 9:00 p.m. ET Paramount+

Vacant Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Flyweight Championship: Joshua Van (c) vs. Tatsuro Taira

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Preliminary Card 6:00 p.m. ET Paramount+

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Featherweight: Patrício Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Manuel Torres

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Women's Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez