The Toronto Maple Leafs once again fell short in the playoffs. This year, it was a game seven loss to the Florida Panthers that ended their season. Now, the Maple Leafs have roster uncertainty. They have multiple unrestricted free agents and roster holes to plug. We now look at three potential trade targets for the Maple Leafs this offseason.

The Maple Leafs have not seen the Conference Final since 2002 and have major decisions to make around their roster. First, they have to decide the futures of free agents Mitch Marner and John Tavares. Then, they need to fill in depth on their other forward lines due to impending free agents. The Maple Leafs are in a solid position on defense, though, with each of their top six defenders under contract for the next two seasons.

The Maple Leafs are expected to have over $24 million in cap space this upcoming season, according to CapWages. They will use that to bring back some of their free agents, but could also use that in trades to help improve their roster.

The Maple Leafs add scoring depth

This past year, the top five point-producing players were all forwards playing on the top two lines for the Maple Leafs. That includes Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Matthew Knies. Marner is an unrestricted free agent who led the team in points this year, playing on the top line. Knies joined Marner and Auston Matthews on the top line this year and was fifth on the team in points. He is a restricted free agent this year. Finally, Tavares joined William Nylander on the second line and was fourth on the team in points. He is also an unrestricted free agent.

If the Maple Leafs can bring all three players back, that lessens the need for a top-end scoring threat. Still, the second line was often rounded out by Pontus Holmberg, who has just 19 points this year. Further, the third and fourth lines had very little scoring depth, with Bobby McMann leading the way with just 34 points.

With over $24 million in cap space and the potential that John Tavares or Mitch Marner is on the move, the Maple Leafs could look for a top-end forward who has a salary that another team is looking to move on from. Chris Kreider fits that mold. He is due $6.5 million from the Rangers this year. The Rangers project to have just $10 million in cap space and could be looking to move that contract.

Kreider took a step back in productivity this past year, playing just 68 games and scoring just 30 points. Still, that is after three straight seasons of over 50 points, with two of those seasons having Kreider score over 70 points.

Toronto looks for a third-line center

The Maple Leafs will also be looking to improve at the center position further down the lines. Bobby McMann can play center, but has been doing well on the wing. Max Domi has slipped well into that fourth line. Further, Domi is scheduled to make $3.75 million this year, which could put him as a candidate for a buy-out or trade before the season.

One major option for the Maple Leafs is Brayden Schenn. Schenn has been connected to the team in the past, and Toronto could look to move for him this year. He would come with a contract would $6.5 million this year, but if the Maple Leafs make other small moves, he could fit within their cap space. Brayden Schenn has also been a consistent player. He has played all 82 games each of the last three years. Further, he has scored 45 or more points in ten of his last 11 seasons, with nine seasons above 50 points.

The Maple Leafs make a goaltender move

Toronto does not need a goaltender, but a move for one could be in the making. Currently, the Maple Leafs have Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll on the roster. Stolarz was the better goaltender this year with a 2.14 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. Woll was solid, having a 2.73 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Still, it was Stolarz who was the starter in the playoffs until he went down with an injury. With Woll set to make more than Stolarz this upcoming season, Woll could be on the move this offseason.

Toronto could move to 2020 fourth-round pick Artur Akhtyamov, but he has no NHL experience. With moving Woll being a cap-saving move, the Maple Leafs would look for an inexpensive but experienced backup netminder. One option could be Jet Greaves of the Blue Jackets. He is on a two-way contract worth only $812,000. The Blue Jackets need a backup behind Elvis Merzlikins as well. Daniil Tarasov is a restricted free agent who has struggled in the net this past year. Meanwhile, Greaves won five straight starts to end the season.

Joseph Woll would not only improve the situation for the Blue Jackets but also give Toronto a quality backup who has a year left on his contract until becoming a restricted free agent. The Maple Leafs could then move on with Akhtyamov as the backup, or keep Greaves in the fold.