The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are set for a critical Week 17 matchup on Sunday, December 28, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. This game carries significant playoff implications for both teams, with the Seahawks sitting at 12-3 and fighting for the NFC West title, while the Panthers, at 8-7, find themselves in a critical position to make a deeper playoff push.

The Seahawks are heavily favored, but the Panthers have proven they can compete with elite competition this season. Here are three bold predictions that could shape the outcome of this crucial divisional clash.

Sam Darnold Orchestrates a Scoring Clinic with 350+ Passing Yards and 3+ Touchdowns

Sam Darnold has been nothing short of sensational in 2025, reshaping his entire NFL narrative with the Seahawks after a turbulent career arc elsewhere. Through 15 games, Darnold has compiled 3,703 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions with a passer rating of 100.6 — marking a dramatic improvement from his volatile historical performance. The Carolina secondary ranks 29th in passing yards allowed per game at 209.6, a weakness that Darnold will exploit relentlessly on Sunday.

Looking deeper into Darnold's recent performances, he's displayed elite consistency in high-leverage situations. In his most recent game against the Los Angeles Rams, Darnold threw for 270 yards with two touchdowns in an overtime thriller, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. His current trajectory suggests he's operating with newfound confidence and a clear understanding of Mike Macdonald's offensive scheme, which has unlocked his true potential.

Against an opponent missing several defensive starters and facing a Seahawks offense ranked second in points per game, Darnold will find ample opportunities downfield. Expect him to surpass 350 passing yards and throw at least three touchdowns as Seattle's offense dictates the tempo from start to finish.

Bryce Young Struggles to Maintain Consistency, Finishing with Under 200 Passing Yards

Bryce Young has quietly turned his narrative around after a difficult start to the season, becoming a symbol of perseverance in the face of fierce criticism. However, his road to consistency remains jagged and unpredictable. Young has exceeded 200 passing yards in only three of his 15 starts in 2025, a telling statistic that underscores the ceiling question marks surrounding the former first-overall pick.

While Young delivered a franchise-record 448 passing yards against Atlanta on November 16 in a thrilling overtime comeback, performances like this remain the exception rather than the rule. Against the Seahawks' elite defense—ranked second in scoring defense behind only the Houston Texans—Young will face intense pressure and limited options downfield.

Seattle's defensive unit is particularly stout against the pass, and the Panthers' receiving corps lacks the weaponry to consistently create separation against cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love, who form one of the league's most dynamic defensive duos.

Look for Young to be sacked frequently and forced into uncomfortable decisions throughout the afternoon. The combination of Seattle's blitz packages and Carolina's below-average offensive line performance will conspire to keep Young well below the 200-yard mark, likely finishing in the 140-170 range with minimal touchdown production. This prediction doesn't diminish Young's recent progress; rather, it reflects the massive talent differential on display between these two defenses.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Wins the Receiving Battle with 110+ Receiving Yards and 2+ Touchdowns

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has transformed into one of the NFL's most dominant wide receivers in 2025, putting together a historic season that has rightfully earned him Pro Bowl recognition. With 104 receptions for 1,637 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through 15 games, JSN sits fourth in the league in receptions, first in receiving yards, and tied for third in touchdowns among all pass-catchers. The 23-year-old receiver has become the focal point of Seattle's offensive identity and Sam Darnold's primary target in crucial moments.

Against a Panthers secondary that struggles with consistency and lacks the cornerback depth to match up with Seattle's passing threats, Smith-Njigba will dominate the receiving matchups. The Panthers have allowed 132.5 receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers and have shown vulnerability against elite receivers throughout the season. Smith-Njigba's combination of size, speed, and route-running precision will create constant mismatches, particularly in the slot and vertical passing game.

Beyond the statistical dominance, Smith-Njigba has proven he thrives in games where his team is favored and can establish early offensive momentum — a scenario that will almost certainly play out Sunday. Look for Darnold to target JSN frequently, particularly on third downs and in the red zone. With his recent Pro Bowl selection and contract escalation incentives that accompany playoff relevance, Smith-Njigba will put on a receiving clinic, finishing with over 110 yards and at least two touchdowns as he continues his march toward a record-breaking wide receiver contract this offseason.