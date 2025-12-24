The Seattle Seahawks are making 33-year-old Demarcus Lawrence feel young again. After all, they've taken control of the NFC West after toppling the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran pass rusher himself isn't shy about crediting the ‘Hawks for rejuvenating him during this NFL Playoffs push.

Lawrence left for the Pacific Northwest as a longtime Dallas Cowboys captain. He's since risen as one of the top free agent additions for 2025 — placing Seattle in the driver's seat for the NFC's top seed.

The long defender himself felt he owes credit to the likes of Mike Macdonald and the ‘Hawks for renewing his interest in the game.

“I expected it exactly what I said [when I signed] here — to be a part of a Super Bowl team,” Lawrence told reporters. “Everything is coming into fruition and so excited about this journey and excited to be here.”

Impact of Demarcus Lawrence on Seahawks

Lawrence made rare NFL history in the Seahawks uniform.

He became revered among the “12th man” crowd for this feat: Returning two touchdowns before halftime. Lawrence took back two Arizona Cardinal fumbles and turned it into six points each.

Lawrence, though, completely won over Macdonald for another fumble-related moment — forcing the Aaron Jones cough up against the Minnesota Vikings. That game-altering moment arrived on a third-and-14, plus prompted this fiery message from Lawrence.

“They line up—excuse my language—they get f—– up,” Lawrence said after trouncing the Vikings.

The former Cowboys star immediately has bettered his 2024 totals in his new digs. Fans placed him in the Pro Bowl for his efforts — handing him a fifth appearance. He's even delivered more sacks (five ahead of Week 17) than his '24 and 2023 production.

Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde have discovered new ways to unleash Lawrence. The result is a rejuvenated Pro Bowler now eyeing his first Super Bowl ring.