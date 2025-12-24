As the NBA world continues to react to an in-game argument between Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green, former player, Kenyon Martin, weighed in on the hot-button topic by relating to his own experience. Kerr admits the Warriors are a fading dynasty, which can lead to public confrontations after many years of working together. Most fans can agree with that notion.

For Martin, it's watching the anger between Kerr and Green reach a boiling point despite their success over the years, that makes the public argument between the two all the more surprising, he said, per Gil's Arena.

“Coming from someone who had turmoil with a head coach in the NBA. Someone who I disliked. We didn’t win anything together,” Martin said. “Disliked for certain reasons. When you’ve had success with someone, we get it, the game is emotional. I understand that. But how can someone that you’ve had this much success with get you to that level?”

Martin wonders if things got personal between Kerr and Green, and if one of them possibly crossed a line at some point in their back-and-forth.

“From what I gather, the relationship from everything has been player-coach, and they like each other from winning and having these things over the years,” Martin added. “You’ve built a major rapport with this man. Like, how can he get you to that point where you leave your guys?”

Kenyon added, as a former NBA player, he does his best to understand Green's point of view.

“I’m trying to put myself as much in this situation, because we’ve played the game similar with emotion, and certain things,” Martin said. “Yes, me and Draymond played the game similar with emotion and pride. But to leave your guys for one, it just comes to a point where it’s exhausting. To Warriors fans, coaching staff, and Steph.”

Steve Kerr drops honest take on argument with Draymond Green

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed his confrontation with Draymond Green after practice on Wednesday. With a day to cool off, Kerr offered perspective on him and Green's relationship during his media availability, he said, ESPN's Nick Friedell.

“Kerr opens his post practice press conference saying Monday night was ‘not my finest hour.' Kerr said he apologized to Draymond for his actions. Draymond apologized to him. They both apologized to the team,” reported Nick Friedell on X, formerly Twitter.

“We’re far more alike than many would realize,” he added, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The Warriors will host the Mavericks on Christmas Day.