The Toronto Maple Leafs moved one step closer to restoring their goaltending depth this week, as Anthony Stolarz officially entered the final phase of his recovery from a lengthy injury absence.

The organization confirmed on Tuesday that Stolarz has been loaned to the Toronto Marlies on a conditioning assignment, signaling that the veteran netminder is nearing a full return to game action.

“G Anthony Stolarz has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies (AHL) on a conditioning loan.” Leafs PR posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Conditioning stints are typically reserved for players who are medically cleared but need live-game reps before rejoining the NHL lineup. Stolarz has been sidelined since Nov. 11, when he exited a loss to the Boston Bruins after the first period with what was initially described as an upper-body injury.

The 31-year-old later revealed the issue was nerve-related, a complication that required time and patience rather than aggressive treatment. Despite the extended absence, Stolarz continued skating and participating in full practices, laying the groundwork for this next step. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube emphasized that game action is the final checkpoint in Stolarz’s recovery process.

“Just full practices and lots of different types of work and shots — that’s important for him to get that in before he is ready to go. I don’t have a timeline on [how long he will be in the AHL),” said coach Berube, via NHL.com.

The Marlies assignment allows Stolarz to rebuild timing and comfort without the pressure of NHL competition. If everything goes as planned, the goaltender could return before the Olympic break, depending on how his body responds to live action.

Before the injury, Stolarz appeared in 13 games for Toronto, posting a 6-5-1 record. While his early-season numbers were uneven, the Leafs showed long-term confidence by signing him to a two-year extension last summer, keeping him under contract through 2027-28.

In his absence, Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby have stabilized the crease and helped Toronto climb into a playoff position. With eight games remaining before the February break, the Leafs now face a positive problem — deciding when the timing is right to reintegrate a healthy, motivated Stolarz as they look ahead to the stretch run of the season.