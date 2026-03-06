When Tarik Skubal joined Team USA for the World Baseball Classic, fans were ecstatic without question. The best pitcher in baseball was poised to lead Team USA's WBC starting rotation in 2026. However, when his pitching plan was announced — Skubal will only pitch in one game and have a pitch count — some fans were left feeling upset. Aaron Judge, the best hitter in baseball, recently defended Skubal, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“He's got the two Cy Young awards, but this guy's about to make half a billion dollars here in the next offseason,” Judge said. “So, for him to put it all on the line for his country, and come out here and show up for us… You know, maybe it is just one game, but you know there's a risk with everything you do, and for him to take that risk and come out here and be with us, the boys love it.”

Skubal is entering a contract season. Barring an unexpected contract extension with the Detroit Tigers, he will be a free agent next offseason. He is set to make a lucrative amount of money to say the least. Skubal has won back-to-back Cy Young awards heading into the '26 campaign.

Still, he can earn even more money with another strong season in 2026. He wants to do everything he can to stay healthy this year of course, yet Skubal is still set to participate in the World Baseball Classic — even if it is only for one game on a pitch count.