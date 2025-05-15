The Toronto Maple Leafs were dominated on Wednesday night by the Florida Panthers. Florida evened this series in Game 4 with a defensively flawless effort on home ice. In Game 5, however, it was the offense that took the game by storm. And this latest loss has left Auston Matthews and company searching for answers.

Sergei Bobrovsky saved 31 shots of the 32 he faced. The only goal allowed came against depth forward Nick Robertson in the third period. By that point, though, Toronto was down 6-1. And they were condemned to a 6-1 loss on home ice in Game 5. Toronto had a 2-0 series lead. Now, they trail 3-2 and are on the brink of elimination.

The team has to dig deep in order to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Failing to show up in Game 6 will spell disaster for this franchise. And the Maple Leafs know it. “I think everybody's got to look in the mirror, myself included,” Matthews told reporters after Game 5, via The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

The Panthers are looking to make their third straight Eastern Conference Finals. Moreover, they are seeking their third straight Stanley Cup Final. One win will confirm the former of those two feats. And they are just five wins from completing the latter.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have not won the Stanley Cup since 1967. This is also the last time the team made the Final. Toronto's last appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals came in 2002. They lost to the Carolina Hurricanes that season.

These teams have a ton of talent. This series could certainly go to a winner-take-all seventh game. For this to happen, Matthews and the Maple Leafs will need to put their best foot forward in Game 6. Let's see if they can steal a victory away from home and bring the series back to Toronto for a seventh game.