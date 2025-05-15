The Toronto Maple Leafs held a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers not too long ago. The Maple Leafs even took a 2-0 lead in Game 3 against Florida on the road. It appeared as if this team was going to roll to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, their season is on the line in Game 6.

The Panthers won Game 3 before taking Game 4, as well. In Game 5, it wasn't a contest. Florida steamrolled the Maple Leafs, eventually reaching a 6-0 lead in the third period. Toronto got itself on the board to avoid a shutout. But they lost Game 5, and are one loss away from having their season end.

This is certainly a frustrating turn of events for the team. The Maple Leafs are one of the most decorated teams in the NHL. However, they have not won the Stanley Cup since 1967. And this is only their second trip to the second round in nine seasons. As often happens on the internet, the hockey world came together to mock Toronto for this latest collapse.

Of course, Maple Leafs fans also took to social media to express their frustrations. Some used humor to cope with Wednesday night's brutal loss. Others allowed the anger to fuel their words when discussing the 6-1 loss to the Panthers.

“Don’t bother showing up just forfeit,” one fan wrote to the Maple Leafs' official social media account.

“I wish I could underperform as much as you guys in the playoffs while getting paid and keeping my job,” another fan said on Wednesday night.

The Maple Leafs had a chance to make a massive statement. Toronto could have shown the hockey world that this season truly was different than previous disappointments. However, their season is on the line. And they have historically struggled to rise to the occasion in elimination games. Let's see if Toronto still has some fight left in them when Game 6 rolls around.