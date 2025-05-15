Auston Matthews has seen every playoff disappointment imaginable during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and his struggles in Game 5 contributed to one of the worst moments of his career. Matthews hasn't scored yet in the series, and Maple Leafs fans started to fight back on Wednesday night. First, they threw two Matthews jerseys on the ice, and then they began leaving the building early, making Scotiabank Arena look deserted by the final buzzer.

Matthews knows the team has to improve, but Maple Leafs fans have heard the same thing for his entire tenure. Matthews and Mitch Marner didn't have much to say or accountability to take post-game, but the new captain took some time to comment on the fans.

“We didn't give them much reason to stick around,” Matthews told the reporters, via The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Matthews did take the time to say that he and the rest of the team have to look in the mirror, but Maple Leafs fans won't believe it until they see it. In a crucial Game 6 in Sunrise, Matthews has to be the team's best player against the Florida Panthers.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner's struggles must stop

Matthews and Marner were invisible on Wednesday night. Matthews took the blame for the Panthers' first goal, while Marner's defensive zone coverage wasn't much better. Then, Marner hit a perplexing spinning backhand pass in his zone, leading to a giveaway and the Panthers' 3-0 goal. To make matters worse, Marner's defensive assignment ended up scoring as he watched the Florida player go to the net unchecked.

It's no surprise that fans started to fight back in Game 5 by leaving early and throwing jerseys. The most surprising thing is that it hadn't happened sooner, as they've seen this movie one too many times. Only so long can a fan base watch their top players demand substantial contracts and then flame out in the postseason.

Can Matthews and Marner perform over the next two games and make fans forget about the dreadful Game 5? They're due for a big game, but whether they can do it against a Panthers team that has physically dominated them is the real question. If they can't, the Maple Leafs might have some decisions to make in the offseason.