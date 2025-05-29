May 29, 2025 at 10:59 AM ET

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell short in the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again, getting eliminated earlier this month by the Florida Panthers in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

GM Brad Treliving talked to the media on Thursday and expressed his disappointment with how that series played out.

Via Pierre LeBrun:

“That series is going to stay with me a long time,” Treliving said.

Treliving has every reason to feel that way. The Maple Leafs blew a 2-0 series lead and then essentially didn't even show up in Games 5 and 7, losing by 6-1 scorelines. Falling by so many goals in a series-deciding game is inexcusable for a team that is supposed to be one of the best around. They were also the Atlantic Division winners.

The Leafs' head honcho also praised the Panthers for making their third straight Stanley Cup after eliminating the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night:

“They’ve set the bar in our division, they’ve set the bar in our league,” he said.

Toronto has some major decisions to make this summer. Mitch Marner and John Tavares are both unrestricted free agents, and while both players are top tier, this current Maple Leafs core hasn't been able to make a Cup run.

Perhaps it may be time to shake things up. Auston Matthews and William Nylander aren't going anywhere, and maybe the Leafs need to add new pieces around them. Marner is going to garner a ton of interest on the open market, and he hasn't openly said he wants to return. Tavares will also be a hot commodity, but he's voiced his desire to keep playing for this organization.

The current recipe for success isn't working. The Eastern Conference isn't about to get any easier either, as the Panthers continue to build a modern-day dynasty. Changes could be on the horizon, and hopefully, if the roster does look different in 2025-26, it will help Toronto be more competitive.