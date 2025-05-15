The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of their playoff series 6-1. After the embarrassing defeat on home ice, they have lost three straight games to Florida and are on the brink of elimination. This is a familiar place for the Leafs, who have only won two playoff series since 2004. New Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo has observed from afar and now believes this team is the one that can get over the hill.

“Brandon Carlo, who joined the Leafs at the trade deadline after beating them in multiple playoff series while with Boston, says: ‘I have the utmost faith that these guys are ready to take the next step,'” TSN's Chris Johnston reported.

Carlo spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Bruins, beating the Maple Leafs in the playoffs twice. That includes last year, which saw Boston go up 3-1 and claw back to force Game 7. But Boston won that game to end Toronto's season in the first round again. Now, he is on the Maple Leafs and is on the verge of another playoff collapse.

Carlo has been solid for the Maple Leafs, primarily playing with Morgan Reilly on the second pair. The offense has caught the ire of the fan base and has not proven that they are a different team than last year's. But the defense has played a few solid games and given the offense a chance to pounce. Can they repeat that formula with their season on the line?

The Maple Leafs' defense was part of the issue on Wednesday night, which started the panic in Toronto. Their blowout loss can be the end of their Core 4 Era. Or, it could be the last loss against the Panthers before a historic comeback.

Game 6 of Maple Leafs vs Panthers i Friday at 8:00 p.m.