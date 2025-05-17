The Toronto Maple Leafs will host Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night. The Maple Leafs took down Florida to win Game 6 on the road after a brutal showing in Game 5. Toronto received an injury scare involving Auston Matthews on Friday. However, the injury sustained by Matthew Knies may go beyond a worrying scare.

Knies took a hit in Game 6 that left him a bit shaken up on the bench. He missed a shift during the first period, but returned for the second. Knies played a little over 13 minutes in the game on Friday night. He was one of eight Toronto players to take 20 or more shifts in this contest.

Matthew Knies shaken up on the Leafs bench following this hit.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/VuRmkZCJGr — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) May 17, 2025

Head coach Craig Berube discussed the injury after the game. However, he did not know whether his young star would be good to go on Sunday. “Craig Berube says he isn't sure if Matthew Knies will be healthy enough to play Game 7. No specifics provided on his injury,” The Athletic's Chris Johnston reported on Friday night.

Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies integral to playoff run

Many believed Knies had the potential to become a star when he first debuted. Now that some time has passed, it appears as if those beliefs were correct. Knies has emerged as a very important part to this roster. And he has made a big impact for Toronto in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Knies has scored five goals and seven points in 11 playoff games this year. His seven goals are tied for the second-most among Toronto skaters. He is tied with veteran John Tavares. Both Tavares and Knies trail William Nylander, who has six goals to this point in the playoffs.

If Knies were to miss time, it would be a massive blow to the Maple Leafs' lineup. Toronto is fighting for a chance to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2002. Hopefully the 22-year-old is able to play in Game 7 without any complications.