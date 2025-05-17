Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews narrowly avoided serious injury in Game 6. With his Maple Leafs facing elimination, it was a huge relief to see the superstar captain return to the ice after a brief exit. He made his return count in the third period. And as a result, the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers are headed to Game 7.

Matthews broke a longstanding deadlock in Game 6 with a third-period goal. His goal gave his team life at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Later in the period, Max Pacioretty doubled the lead to give Toronto another boost. In the end, Toronto won 2-0, setting up Game 7.

AUSTON MATTHEWS WITH HIS FIRST OF THE SERIES AND IT COULDN'T HAVE COME AT A BETTER TIME 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3zmdBPQ3W9 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is a developing story. More details to follow.