The Toronto Maple Leafs are fighting for their playoff lives in Game 6. Auston Matthews and company are looking to force Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. It would be an incredible feat for Toronto after their brutal Game 5 loss to the Panthers at home. And they nearly lost Matthews to a gruesome injury.

Matthews took a faceoff against Aleksander Barkov in the second period. After the puck dropped, Barkov's stick came up high and appeared to strike Matthews in the face. The Maple Leafs captain went to the locker room for a brief period of time. Thankfully, he returned to the bench and eventually to the ice a short while later.

Matthews took a penalty shortly after returning to the ice. Ironically, he was called for high-sticking against Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Toronto killed off that penalty in the second period. Despite the teams trading power-play chances, the second period ended with neither side scoring a goal.

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews may have legacy on the line

Matthews is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world. As a result, he is subject to increased scrutiny on the ice. When he fails to take his team to the next level, he hears it from every part of the hockey world. And Friday night's Game 6 may be a defining contest in his career.

No player has more goals (102) in the regular season than Matthews over the last two seasons. In the playoffs, though, the goal scoring dries up. Dating back to 2019-20, he has just 15 goals in 46 playoff games. From 2017 to 2019, he had 10 goals in his first 20 playoff games.

The Maple Leafs as a whole have struggled in the postseason. But Matthews is one of the highest-paid players in the NHL. He has a reputation as a superstar who can take over games. And he became captain of the team before the 2024-25 campaign. Few players shoulder more responsibility in the league than Matthews.

Toronto has a chance to make its first Eastern Conference Final in over 20 years. Matthews is a massive part of this team and has the ability to put the team on his back. If the Maple Leafs advance, their captain could play a vital role in getting them to the next level.