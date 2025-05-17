The Toronto Maple Leafs forced Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Friday night. The Panthers had a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight year. However, they failed to score a goal in this contest, however. And they now need to win a Game 7 on the road to move on.

The Maple Leafs got a goal from Auston Matthews in the third period to get things going. From there, Max Pacioretty doubled the lead and put the finishing touches on a 2-0 victory. Toronto has not advanced to the East Final since 2002 against the Carolina Hurricanes, who await the winner of this series.

Pacioretty has been around the league for a long time. He came close to the Stanley Cup Final a few times. However, he failed to make it that far. This Game 7 puts him a step closer to making the Final, and it's not a chance he or his teammates are willing to waste. “We're going to war,” the Maple Leafs forward said of Game 7 on Friday night, via The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Maple Leafs show resilience on brink of elimination

The Maple Leafs have had an issue in elimination games in the past. It did not matter whether Toronto had the lead or not. If one team could be eliminated, this team had trouble closing things out or extending the series. This season, though, has been a bit different.

The Maple Leafs eliminated the Ottawa Senators in six games after losing Games 4 and 5. In this series, Toronto had a 2-0 series lead over the Panthers. However, Florida went on to win three straight games. Game 6 saw Toronto drop the contest by the score of 6-0 in front of their home fans.

Toronto did not look its best for much of Game 6, to be fair. When it mattered most, though, this team found a way through. They certainly gained a step following Matthews' marker in the third period. If they can carry this momentum into Game 7, Toronto could very well head to the Eastern Conference Finals and end the Panthers' Stanley Cup defense.