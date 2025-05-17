There will be a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinal between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, thanks to the Maple Leafs' 2-0 shutout victory in Game 6 on Friday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, hired by the franchise exactly one year ago, is no stranger to Game 7 showdowns. None are more memorable for him than winning the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, a run that included a Game 7 victory over the Dallas Stars en route to defeating the Boston Bruins in the Final.

Berube was asked about what the words “Game 7” mean to him, and he responded by talking about the critical stakes, via Sportsnet.

“They’re fun, yeah. It means a lot to everybody. I don’t know how players think nowadays, but when I was growing up – and all of the people I knew growing up – we always dreamt about a Game 7. They’re big games, obviously. There is a lot on the line. Everything is on the line.”

As far as what Toronto has to do in order to ensure their season continues into the Eastern Conference Final, Berube replied it was about keeping things simple.

“We have to come out in Game 7 and do the same things we did tonight,” he said. “It is not fancy. It is just competing and being direct. It’s simple hockey.”

Game 7 is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST from Scotiabank Arena on Sunday evening.

The Maple Leafs earned a shutout victory over the Panthers

The Maple Leafs were powered by third-period goals from Auston Matthews and Max Pacioretty after what had been a scoreless 40 minutes of play, as well as the first postseason shutout by goaltender Joseph Woll.

After his impressive performance, Woll chose to extend the spotlight outwardly on the rest of his Maple Leafs teammates.

“The biggest thing I'm feeling right now is a lot of confidence in our group,” Woll said. “Backs against the wall, we came out and played our best game of the series. Played structured, prioritized defense and stuck to our game plan.”

The Maple Leafs have a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2002. Awaiting the ultimate winner between the Maple Leafs and Panthers is the Carolina Hurricanes, who were coincidentally Toronto's opponent in the aforementioned third round series 23 years prior.