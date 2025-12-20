The Baltimore Orioles continue reshaping their roster, and confidence inside the front office appears strong. As the organization evaluates its starting rotation and maps out offseason priorities, president of baseball operations Mike Elias made it clear he believes Shane Baz can anchor the staff.

Baltimore acquired Baz in a significant trade aimed at stabilizing the rotation after a disappointing 2025 season. The move signaled urgency from the Orioles, who finished with 75 wins and missed the postseason. Baz now steps into a situation that offers opportunity, responsibility, and long-term upside for the club.

BaltimoreBaseball.com's Rich Dubroff shared Elias’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), while noting that the organization remains active in its search for additional upgrades this winter.

“Elias says #Orioles will continue to look for more opportunities this offseason. He thinks Shane Baz has the stuff to be a No. 1 starter.”

The endorsement places immediate expectations on Baz, who arrives with a power profile that fits what the O's have lacked at the top of the rotation. Elias’s belief in the right-hander extends beyond surface-level results. Baz made 31 starts last season and showcased a deep pitch mix highlighted by elite velocity and swing-and-miss ability.

For the Orioles, the pairing with Baz represents a philosophical shift. Baltimore parted with multiple prospects and a draft pick to acquire a pitcher they view as more than a mid-rotation option. Elias has emphasized underlying metrics, durability, and growth potential as key reasons the front office targeted Baz.

The Orioles’ rotation remains a work in progress, but the organization views the former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher as a cornerstone rather than a gamble. His ability to handle a full workload while flashing top-end stuff aligns with the team’s goal of reentering contention in the American League East.

As the Orioles continue navigating the offseason, Baz’s role will remain central. If his performance matches the confidence expressed by Elias, Baltimore may have found the ace-caliber presence needed to push the club forward in 2026.