The Chicago Cubs received welcome news this weekend as optimism continues to build around the club’s pitching staff. As the Cubs monitor the health of their rotation, left-hander Justin Steele offered an encouraging glimpse into his recovery with a post that resonated with Chicago fans.

The Cubs placed Steele on the injured list earlier in April after he underwent major elbow surgery. Since then, the Cubs have emphasized patience while prioritizing long-term health. Still, any positive development carries significance for a team shaping its pitching outlook beyond Opening Day.

Steele took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), to share a short video of himself throwing as part of his recovery program. The clip showed the southpaw ramping up his throwing activity, offering visible confirmation that his rehab continues to move forward.

“Feelin good.”

"Feelin good."

The post quickly drew attention from Cubs fans eager for encouraging signs. While Steele is not yet throwing from full distance, his video marked a meaningful step in his progression. The organization has remained cautious given the nature of his surgery, but steady advancement remains the goal.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell recently confirmed that Steele will not be ready for the start of the season, and that timeline remains unchanged. However, the overall picture improves with each milestone Steele reaches, even if his return is still expected to come later in the year.

The importance of the 30-year-old to the Cubs cannot be overstated. He emerged as a frontline starter in recent seasons, providing consistency and stability at the top of the rotation. His absence forces Chicago to rely more heavily on depth and development, making updates on his recovery especially relevant.

For now, the team will continue monitoring Steele’s throwing program while planning for the long season ahead. The organization remains focused on caution, but the latest update offers encouragement. As Chicago looks toward the summer months, Steele’s steady progress provides hope that his return could strengthen the club when it matters most.