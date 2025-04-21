ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ottawa Senators will attempt to even the Best-of-7 First Round Series as they meet the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 2 at the Scotiabank Arena. The Battle of Ontario is here, as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odd series and make a Senators-Maple Leafs Game 2 prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs demolished the Senators 6-2 in Game 1 at the Scotiabank Arena, beating them for the first time this season. They capitalized on two goals in each period to help sustain a significant lead. Now, they hope to take a commanding 2-0 series lead before heading to Ottawa for Game 3.

Here are the Senators-Maple Leafs Game 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Senators-Maple Leafs Game 2 Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +150

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How To Watch Senators vs. Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN 2, CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS

Why the Senators Will Cover the Spread/Win

Brady Tkachuk struggled, and the Maple Leafs' fans let him know it. Unfortunately, it was not a good game for him, and it was a major reason why the Senators struggled. Tim Stutzle also struggled, finishing with a plus/minus of -1.

Drake Batherson had their first goal, getting one through the net at 16:18 of the first period. Yet, the offense could not get anything through in the second and fell into a 4-1 hole. Ridly Greig got one in the third period. But all that hard work went astray in the next 45 seconds when they allowed another goal.

The Senators fired 33 shots on the net. Sadly, only two went into the net. It did not help that they struggled in the faceoff circle, winning just 44 percent of the draws. Additionally, the Sens just could not capitalize on the power play, whiffing on both of their opportunities.

Defense and goaltending also struggled. Linus Ullmark was awful in this game, allowing six goals on 24 shots, making just 18 saves. Unfortunately, his reaction time was slow in this one, and too many pucks got past him. His defense was also unable to check the Maple Leafs, and it allowed them to get too many open chances. The defense finished with 56 hits and blocked 12 shots.

But the thing that hurt the Senators the most was their inability to stay out of the box. Remarkably, the Senators finished with 38 penalty minutes. They also had to kill six penalties, which is way too many if you are attempting to beat the Maple Leafs. Moreover, they allowed three power-play goals, which ultimately proved detrimental to them.

The Senators will cover the spread if they can get some production from Tkachuk and Stutzle. Then, they need to stay out of the box, and Ullmark must bounce back.

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

There were many doubters before this series began. Understandably, the Leafs had not beaten the Senators yet this season, including a 3-0 home loss. But at least for one game, the Maple Leafs figured it out, connecting for six goals. Mitchell Marner finished with two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, John Tavares and William Nylander each had a goal and two assists. Auston Matthews had two helpers to assist with the cause. Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Morgan Rielly each added a goal.

The offense scored six goals on just 24 shots. Furthermore, they were dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 56 percent of the draws. It allowed them to get many chances and draw penalties.

The Maple Leafs' power play was on fire, going 3 for 6. Remarkably, it was the first time the Leafs had scored three power-play goals in a playoff game since the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals. Riding the power play gave the Leafs the advantage they would need to sustain a large lead.

The defense and goaltending were outstanding. Anthony Stolarz stopped 31 of 33 shots. Likewise, the defense in front of him leveled 30 hits and blocked 18 shots. The penalty kill was efficient, killing two penalties.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if their offense continues to hum and thrives on the power play. Then, they need the defense to continue checking Tkachuk and for Stolarz to remain solid.

Final Senators-Maple Leafs Game 2 Prediction & Pick

I think the Senators are better than what they showed in Game 1. Remember, when a team takes that many penalties in one game, it usually balances out. When that happens, the games are generally tighter.

Last season, teams that lost Game 1 went 5-3 in Game 2. Additionally, three of those winners were road teams. The Senators have beaten the Maple Leafs three times this season, and know how to defeat them. Therefore, I can see them bouncing back, at least covering the spread.

Final Senators-Maple Leafs Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-170)