The Toronto Maple Leafs have themselves a series now against the Florida Panthers. Up 2-0 in the second round against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, Toronto appeared to have lost its momentum following two losses in a row to Matthew Tkachuk and company. The series has been tied at 2-2 by Florida following its 2-0 win at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, Sunday night.

Adding to the drama in the series was the late-game brouhaha on the ice in Game 4 involving Maple Leafs forward Max Domi, who got slapped with a five-minute major for boarding Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. While there have been talks among fans about a possible suspension for Domi, it appears that he is not in danger of getting such a punishment from the league.

Via Chris Johnson of The Athletic:

“And while the Panthers didn’t appreciate seeing Domi take a run at their captain, there’s no reason to expect that incident to rise to anything more than a fine for the veteran Leafs forward. The NHL’s department of player safety was reviewing the episode, but no suspension was expected to come out of it, league sources told The Athletic.”

Apart from Domi, Toronto’s Bobby McMann, Florida’s Aaron Ekblad and Panthers forward Brad Marchand were also given penalties in the form of 10-game misconducts following the scuffle.

As for the game itself, Domi and the Maple Leafs struggled to find the back of the net. They were shut out for just the first time in the series and for the second time since the start of the 2025 NHL playoffs. Toronto was blanked in a 4-0 loss at the hands of the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 in the first round, also at home.

The Maple Leafs also gave the Panthers plenty of great scoring chances in the contest, in part because Florida had six power-play opportunities, though, it only converted once on the man advantage. Toronto, on the other hand, only went 0-for-3 in power plays.

Domi and the Maple Leafs will look to reclaim the series lead and snuff Florida's momentum in Game 5, which will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this coming Wednesday.