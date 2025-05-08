The Toronto Maple Leafs took a 2-0 lead over the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory. Mitch Marner played his part, scoring a goal in the win.

Following the contest, Marner revealed a new tactic he's been using in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to motivate him: sticking the letter “M” on his stick to remind him of his newborn son, Miles.

Via Chris Johnston:

“Mitch Marner says he's started writing “M” on his stick tape to remind him of his newborn son, Miles, and give him something to focus on while steadying himself between shifts.”

“I'm trying to play for him,” Marner said.

Some things are bigger than hockey, and that's one of them. Marner is finding motivation from his child, and that's powerful. The superstar is contributing at a high level in these playoffs, tallying 10 points in just eight games. He has two goals and eight helpers.

Marner's only shot on goal went in on Wednesday, and he played a ton with 22:43 of ice time. The Maple Leafs standout is a huge piece of this squad as they look to make a Stanley Cup run. Getting past the Panthers is certainly the most difficult task in the East.

That being said, the Maple Leafs also cannot take their foot off the gas pedal because Florida is more than capable of turning around this 0-2 hole, especially at home where they flourish.

Marner had his child last Sunday. He said he would've gone and joined his wife if the baby had come during the Ottawa Senators series, but Marner hilariously claimed his son knew to be born on a non-hockey day:

“We were prepared if something did happen (while I was) in Ottawa that there was a way for me to get to Toronto quickly,” Marner said. “Family always comes first. So if something happened during that series or during a hockey game with my wife going into labour, I was going to go and join her and be her cheerleader. Luckily enough, it didn’t happen.

“My son was smart enough to know that you don’t come on a hockey day.”

Marner and the Maple Leafs face the Panthers in Game 3 on Friday.