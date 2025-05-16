The Toronto Maple Leafs have their backs against the wall, and fans wanted to see some lineup changes before Game 6. However, Toronto's coaching staff made decisions that could leave some scratching their heads. Craig Berube inserted Nick Robertson into the lineup last game for the first time since Game 2 of the first round, and he delivered with the team's only goal. Robertson will watch Game 6 from the press box to repay the contribution.

Shockingly, Berube will return to this lineup for a critical Game 6. Game 5 was a disaster, but this more defensive lineup didn't fare well in Game 4, losing 2-0. Robertson has been the only player to score for the Maple Leafs in the last two games, and they could've used his scoring touch. The change also puts Pontus Holmberg on the second line, severely hampering their creativity.

Max Pacioretty has been one of the Leafs' best players in this round. He found a home alongside William Nylander and John Tavares, and they're demoting him to the fourth line to kickstart Max Domi and Bobby McMann. The problem is that's something Berube should've done earlier in the series, not when facing elimination.

Maple Leafs sticking with Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner connection

The connection hasn't worked in the playoffs since their Maple Leafs tenure started, but Berube has no interest in straying from the pair. It could be Marner's last game in the blue and white, and the head coach is set on going out on his sword.

Marner and Matthews could find something in this game and lead the team to consecutive victories. However, Maple Leafs fans have seen this movie before. He swapped Nylander and Marner towards the end of the last game, and it didn't look too bad, which makes it more surprising that he didn't switch things up.

Was the morning skate a veteran move from the coach to make it look like no changes are coming, but throw a curveball at the Florida Panthers at the last minute? It'd be a bold move from the coach, but nothing is impossible for the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion.

Regardless, Game 6 on Friday night could define the era. Will Berube stick with the core and watch it go up in flames, or will they finally figure it out in their last opportunity? If Game 5 is any indication, it could be the former.