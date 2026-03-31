The Toronto Maple Leafs fired general manager Brad Treliving on Monday amid a miserable season. It will not be the only change made in Ontario this summer, but it is a significant change in the organization. The Maple Leafs will look for a new general manager, and Elite Prospects insider Cam Robinson says Mike Gillis is among the contenders.

“Growing buzz around Mike Gillis as a potential fit in Toronto. If the Leafs are serious about a philosophical shift, he’s one of the most interesting names out there. Bold decision-maker. Proven track record. Should be at the top of the list,” Robinson reported.

Gillis was a player-agent for years before moving to the executive side in 2008. That's when he became the Vancouver Canucks general manager, quickly guiding them to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, which they lost to the Boston Bruins. He was fired after the 2014 playoffs in favor of Trevor Linden.

The Maple Leafs have tried plenty of different routes as general managers in recent years. They went from proven veteran in Lou Lamoriello to young analytics darling Kyle Dubas in 2018. Then, they dumped Dubas for Treliving, who had just been fired by the Calgary Flames. This would be a different background again.

The Maple Leafs have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, namely around their captain. If they are heading into a rebuild, a trade of Auston Matthews could follow. But ownership likely won't be thrilled with the idea of trading one of the greatest goal scorers in franchise history, especially after losing Mitch Marner. How broken is this roster? And is it time to try again? Those are the questions the next general manager has to answer.

Those are different questions from the ones Gillis answered in Vancouver. The Sedin twins were there when he got there and when he left. Can he fix the Leafs?