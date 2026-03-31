The Toronto Maple Leafs fired general manager Brad Treliving on Monday before the team took on the Anaheim Ducks. Treliving's reign lasted a little under three seasons and left the team in a position where they will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026. With him gone, next on the potential chopping block is head coach Craig Berube.

Berube helped Toronto win a playoff series last season, defeating the Ottawa Senators in the first round. However, the team has fallen well below expectations in 2025-26. Berube is coaching in Anaheim, but his future with the Maple Leafs is reportedly uncertain.

“Treliving won’t hide and will accept his share of the responsibility for a brutal year. Meanwhile, Craig Berube is about to coach the Maple Leafs tonight in Anaheim and sources say other than being made aware of Treliving’s fate, Berube has been given no indication of what his future is with the club beyond this season,” TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger reported on Monday night.

Berube came to Toronto with a rather strong track record. The veteran head coach won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues back in 2019. Under his watch, St. Louis made the postseason another three times and had a winning percentage just under .600.

The Maple Leafs are searching for answers after this disaster of a season. Regardless of how the season ends, Toronto is clearly looking toward the offseason with a few weeks left before it officially begins. For now, though, it appears as if Berube will be given the chance to at least see this season through.