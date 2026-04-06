The Athletics survived a crazy 12-10 slugfest in extra innings versus the Houston Astros on Sunday at Sutter Health Park, behind Brent Rooker's two home runs and career-high six RBIs, which finally earned them their first series win of the season.

Rooker broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with a two-run homer, lighting the fuse for a four-run frame. That homer was his 100th career homer with the A's, making him the 30th player in franchise history to reach the milestone and the seventh-fastest to 100 homers, achieving it in 453 games. He followed that with a game-winning 364-foot three-run walk-off blast in the 10th inning off Bryan Abreu, his 101st career homer with the franchise. The performance came amid a slow start, as Rooker entered the game hitting .133 (4-for-30) with 14 strikeouts.

BRENT ROOKER WALK-OFF BOMB 💣 pic.twitter.com/hh8pj3iqy5 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 6, 2026

The Athletics offense produced 16 hits overall, with Tyler Soderstrom contributing a bases-loaded triple and scoring three runs. Everything looked good with a four-run lead in the eighth, then the bullpen collapsed as Houston rallied. Jake Meyers homered, Jose Altuve added an RBI double, and Cam Smith tied the game at 9-9 with a two-run single.

In the 10th, Carlos Correa put the Astros ahead 10-9 with an RBI single before Rooker's final swing ended the contest. Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker each hit two-run homers for Houston.

On the mound, A's starter Jacob Lopez struck out six over 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, then Elvis Alvarado came on in relief, got two outs, and picked up the win. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. allowed three runs on five hits in four innings.

The win was a nice bounce-back after Saturday's ugly 11-0 blowout loss, giving them a 2-1 series win as the Athletics next head to New York for their next road trip against the Yankees.