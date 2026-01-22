The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a spark, having lost three of their last four games. Toronto has a tall task ahead of them on Wednesday, though, as they take on the Detroit Red Wings at home. Unfortunately, the task has grown even taller without the presence of Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The veteran defenseman has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's contest, the Maple Leafs announced. Ekman-Larsson suffered a lower-body injury, according to the team. He went to the locker room after a bit of an awkward fall against the Red Wings.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been in the dressing room for some time pic.twitter.com/Bf5uxVmAga — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2026

Article Continues Below

Ekman-Larsson is in the midst of his second season with the Maple Leafs. The 34-year-old has enjoyed great success so far this season, having already surpassed his point total from 2024-25. He has eight goals and 31 points in 50 games. Ekman-Larsson did not record a point before exiting Wednesday's game.

Ekman-Larsson brought immediate Stanley Cup experience to Toronto upon his arrival. The 34-year-old enjoyed a career renaissance in 2023-24 after signing with the Florida Panthers. He provided important depth to their blueline, and ended up with the first Stanley Cup victory of his career at the end of his tenure in Sunrise.

The Maple Leafs and Red Wings are tied 1-1 heading into the third period. Hopefully, Ekman-Larsson can return to the ice soon after Wednesday's game concludes. For now, Toronto has to find a way to beat a direct Atlantic Division rival without one of its most reliable defensemen. It will certainly be interesting to see how Toronto moves forward in the third period.