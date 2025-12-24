The Golden State Warriors have won two straight games, including a recent blowout victory over the Orlando Magic, but the story that has generated the most headlines was the sideline spat between power forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr, which resulted in Green storming off to the locker room. Green did not end up returning to the game, and the incident sparked further rumors that Golden State could potentially look to finally move off of the future Hall of Famer in a trade.

Recently, The Ringer's Bill Simmons floated one trade idea that would bring Green's time in the Bay Area to an end.

“I wonder if there was a Rui Hachimura and a contract for Draymond. Let’s just mix this up and go in a different direction. Or with a Sabonis sitting out there for the Kings. Could that be a Draymond, Kuminga, and picks and let’s just try to get a guy,” said Simmons on his podcast.

A trade sending Green to the Lakers to team up with his friend LeBron James would certainly be interesting, to say the least. Many have pointed to Los Angeles' lack of reliable wing defenders as a reason not to take them seriously as contenders out West, and adding Green to the mix in place of Hachimura would certainly give them an upgrade in that department.

Meanwhile, both Hachimura and Sabonis would give the Warriors more of a scoring punch than Green is able to provide at this late stage of his career. Sabonis would also provide Golden State with arguably their best big man of the entire Stephen Curry era, and would help shore up the team's gaping hole at the center position.

Still, at this point, it's hard to envision the Warriors parting ways with Green, a centerpiece of their four championship runs over the years.