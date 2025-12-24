The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been on the struggle bus lately, losers of three straight games, including a critical defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers over the weekend on the road. The Panthers and Buccaneers are currently in a race to see who will win the listless NFC South and backdoor their way into a home playoff game, and at the current juncture, the Panthers have the upper hand.

Still, all hope is not lost quite yet for the Buccaneers this season, and recently, the team got a positive update on a member of their defense.

“Bucs opened the 21-day practice window for DL Calijah Kancey. He is eligible to be activated off of Injured Reserve at any time during the 21-day window,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Kancey has been out of the lineup since the second week of the season against the Houston Texans with a torn pectoral muscle, and his return on the defensive line could certainly help Tampa Bay out as they look to put more pressure on the passer than they have been able to in recent weeks.

Still, overall, the main problem for Tampa Bay over the last few games has been their offense, as quarterback Baker Mayfield has looked nothing like the version of himself that threatened to enter NFL MVP talks in the early portion of the season. Injuries have certainly played a role, and Mayfield himself has weathered some injuries so far this year, but whatever the root cause, the Buccaneers need to get their offense back on track in order to keep their playoff streak alive.

In any case, the Buccaneers will hit the field on Sunday for essentially a must-win game on the road against the Miami Dolphins. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 pm ET.