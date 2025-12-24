The NBA on Christmas Day always delivers terrific matchups, some of which give us a glimpse as to how the rest of the season will play out. This year will be no different, as the final game of the night between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets features two teams with serious NBA Finals aspirations, especially with Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic on the court.

Fresh off back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals, Edwards and the Timberwolves are playing their best basketball of the season. Minnesota has won 10 of its last 12 games entering Thursday's showdown in Denver, including three straight games.

In this 12-game span, Edwards has averaged 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from 3-point range, missing three games due to injury.

The 24-year-old continues to stand out as one of the best players in the entire league, and he has set the bar high for himself entering his second Christmas Day game.

Last season, Edwards had 26 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in a 105-99 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas. This year, Edwards is dreaming even bigger for his matchup in Denver.

“It's gonna be a night,” Edwards told Shams Charania of ESPN. “I'm gonna have 30 (points), for sure. I might have 40. But it's gonna be a night.”

With the recent hot streak Edwards has been on offensively, it's not hard to imagine he will achieve his goal against the Nuggets on Christmas Day.

Since the start of December, Edwards has averaged 28.3 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from 3-point range. He has scored at least 40 points in two of his last seven games, and he is coming off a 38-point performance on Tuesday in a 115-104 win over the New York Knicks.

Although Luka Doncic leads the league in 40-point games (6) this season, Edwards is right behind him with five such games. Could he end up tying the Los Angeles Lakers superstar with six 40-point games this season when he takes on the Nuggets?

If you ask Edwards, he knows this will happen, and he is ready to once again prove on the biggest stage that his Timberwolves should be considered favorites in the West.