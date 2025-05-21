The Toronto Maple Leafs are reeling after yet another disappointingly early exit in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After years of failing to meet expectations with the current group, there could be widespread changes coming to the organization this summer, The Athletic's Chris Johnston reported on Wednesday.

And it starts at the top.

“With the future of Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan hanging in the air following the team’s second-round series loss to the Florida Panthers, the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment board of directors will meet Thursday as part of the organization’s end-of-season review,” the hockey insider wrote.

“Internally, the bar ownership had set for progress on this Leafs season was an appearance in the Eastern Conference final, according to league sources. Toronto fell one win short of that benchmark, albeit in dispiriting fashion — with a pair of 6-1 losses to the Panthers at Scotiabank Arena in Games 5 and 7.

“The way that series ended has left ownership disappointed and embarrassed, according to league sources. As close as the Leafs were to taking a meaningful step from previous seasons, the way they lost made it feel a little farther from reach.”

The Maple Leafs remain without a trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2002, and they've won just two rounds in the last 21 years. Shanahan has spent 11 years with Toronto, and his contract will expire at the end of June.

It's clear that the current recipe is just not working. It's expected that star forward Mitch Marner will leave the team in free agency this summer, and former captain John Tavares — also a pending UFA — might not be far behind.

Johnston says Leafs don't want to make “knee-jerk or emotional decisions”

At this point, it's not bold to say that the ‘Shanaplan' has failed. Paying four core players a premium just hasn't worked, especially when they have failed to live up to expectations in the postseason.

The Leafs were one overtime goal away from taking a 3-0 stranglehold on their second round series with the Panthers. Instead, Florida won four of the last five games of the series, including two blowouts in Toronto in Games 5 and 7.

“It’s not yet clear if Thursday’s board meeting will result in a final decision on Shanahan’s future,” Johnston wrote. “In the event the organization decides to move on from him, the team will likely move forward without a team president for the foreseeable future, according to the sources.”

While it's looking likely that Shanahan will be leaving the team this summer, the same can't be said for general manager Brad Treliving, as “there is a positive internal view” on the job he's done in his first two years, per Johnston. He also remains under contract after this year.

Shanahan was hired by the Leafs in April of 2014 and led a massive overhaul of the organization's hockey operations department. Although it led to significant regular season success — and nine straight playoff appearances — the continued playoff failures will ultimately be how his tenure in Toronto will be judged.