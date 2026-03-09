LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers have been without LeBron James for the past two games after the 23-year veteran took a hard fall during the team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets last Thursday. While James has been dealing with a foot issue all season, he’s been listed on the Lakers’ injury report with the added elbow affliction.

Following Lakers practice on Monday, head coach JJ Redick reaffirmed that LeBron James’ current injury status is day-to-day heading into their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

“LeBron was out at practice today. He was obviously present in film,” Redick said. “Everybody else was a full participant. Nothing live today except the stay ready game.”

The play where James’ elbow injury occurred was late in the fourth quarter against the Nuggets. The Lakers star went up for a shot around the rim that was challenged by Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. James hit the floor hard although no foul was called. He was forced to exit the game momentarily, but eventually returned.

This season, James has appeared in 44 games at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 74.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the hours leading up to the Lakers’ win against the Indiana Pacers last Friday, he was ruled out. James was initially listed as questionable for the team’s game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, changed to a game-time decision, then ruled out. The Lakers have yet to release their official injury report for the Timberwolves game.

The Timberwolves come to town presenting a different type of challenge than they were earlier in the season. They made a strong trade deadline move with the acquisition of Ayo Dosunmu from the Chicago Bulls. In the 11 games Dosunmu has suited up in for the Wolves, he’s averaged 10.8 points while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from the 3-point line.

”I’ve watched them a little bit in the five-outs, they’re an awesome team,” Redick said. “Dosunmu has been a fantastic replacement for Nickeil Alexander-Walker. I would say I’m looking forward to getting into the film later this afternoon, but it’s a daunting task. They’re a very good basketball team.”