The Utah Mammoth avoided a devastating injury late in November when Logan Cooley's knee-on-knee hit was just a charley horse. Cooley returned for the next game, but had been held pointless in the three games since. In Friday night's win over the Vancouver Canucks, Cooley suffered a scary-looking injury when he collided with the post, and the Mammoth revealed on Monday that the young forward wasn't as lucky on this occasion.

The Mammoth's PR team posted on social media that Cooley will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time. Still, an indefinite timeline usually means Utah will be without one of its top scorers for the foreseeable future. Cooley had 14 goals and nine assists through 29 games, putting him on pace for a near-40-goal season.

The Mammoth currently sits in fourth in the Central Division with 31 points. The organization looked like it was turning a corner early in the season, when it was amongst the league's best, but a recent 4-6-0 stretch for the Mammoth has it falling down the standings. Utah must now attempt to crawl back to the top of the playoff picture without one of its top forwards.

Utah's next three games on the homestand are a bit daunting, as they face the Los Angeles Kings, Florida Panthers, and Seattle Kraken. Head Coach André Tourigny hopes that some good news regarding Logan Cooley's status will come before they head back on the road for an Eastern Conference swing. If not, Utah could be in the market for some help this season.