The Las Vegas Raiders traded away a key part of their defense when they sent Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, and they know it'll be a large hole to fill. They've already started to make the moves to try to replace his absence, as they've agreed to sign Kwity Paye to a deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Raiders are signing Colts pass-rusher Kwity Paye, per The Insiders, as he gets a deal worth $16M per year,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Paye spent the first five years of his career with the Colts after being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Last season, he appeared in 17 games, finishing with four sacks and 39 tackles as he tried to help the Colts build a formidable defense. Paye will now join the Raiders, where the need for a edge rusher that can make an immediate impact is needed.

Article Continues Below

The Raiders have the necessary assets to make the moves they need in order to improve their team, including picks and cap space. Though they'll most likely be selecting a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, they'll have the No. 14 pick as well to possibly get a defensive player.

Nobody will be able to match the production that Crosby had on the field, but if the Raiders can get several solid players who can get to the quarterback, they should be in good shape. At most, one of those players could turn into a star for years to come.

The Raiders will look like a different team on both sides of the ball next season, but what they do this offseason will set the tone for how they perform. As of now, many are expecting them to have a season where they're still building, but anything can happen between now and when they step on the field.