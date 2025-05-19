The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday night. Toronto lost Game 7 to the Florida Panthers in front of their home crowd, and it was not a pretty performance in the slightest. The Maple Leafs are headed toward the offseason and NHL Free Agency, where the futures of Mitch Marner and John Tavares are very much in doubt.

Tavares has spent the last seven seasons in Toronto. He signed with his hometown team hoping to win a Stanley Cup. However, he has played just 12 playoff games outside of the first round. To put this in perspective, he has skated in 51 playoff games with Toronto. The 34-year-old is a free agent on July 1.

Despite the failures in the postseason, the veteran forward would like to see Toronto's core come together for another chance. “I know you guys will have your opinions. Obviously, management will make their decisions, but obviously a very good team that's done a lot of good things, just haven't broken through. Never going to quit, never going to stop trying. So, I'd love another opportunity,” the Maple Leafs star said, via David Alter of The Hockey News.

Maple Leafs' John Tavares reflects on Toronto tenure

Tavares joined the Maple Leafs in 2018 with one goal in mind. He has fallen short of that goal, and with his contract expiring this summer, he may never reach that goal in Maple Leafs blue and white. If this is the end, the veteran forward treasures the time he had with his hometown club.

“It's meant everything to me,” said Tavares, via Sportsnet. “It was a big decision I made seven years ago, and I've loved it. It's been amazing for myself and for my family. Just accept responsibility, we haven't been able to come through and play well enough to get to where we want to get to.”

Still, Tavares wants to return to the Maple Leafs. This is easier said than done, of course. Toronto is staring down some major potential changes to the team this summer. Those changes could see the 34-year-old leave town in NHL Free Agency.