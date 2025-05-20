Following yet another postseason disappointment, the Toronto Maple Leafs' core could be breaking up. And specifically, Mitch Marner is the player to watch.

While Auston Matthews and William Nylander are signed to multi-year contracts, Marner is not. The 28-year-old winger just completed a six-year, $65.4 million deal and, as such, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

With a pay raise likely coming and his playoff play often criticized, Marner's future with the Maple Leafs is uncertain, and he is definitely not publicly indicating he wants or plans to be back in Toronto next season.

“Mitch Marner, asked if he wants to be a Maple Leaf next year: “I've always loved my time here. Loved being here,” according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston via X, formerly Twitter.

Johnston also posted: “Mitch Marner says he hasn't had a chance to discuss the future with his wife since the #leafs season ended. He spoke fondly of his time in Toronto and expressed disappointment about how the season ended. But he didn't say he wanted to be back.”

It is not hard to understand why, if it is truly the case, why Marner would not want to return to Toronto or why the Leafs would not want to run it back with the Marner-Matthews-Nylander trio.

The Leafs' fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, Marner has scored 741 points (221 goals and 520 assists) in 657 regular-season games with Toronto. He is also a two-time All-Star, having earned the honor in 2021 and 2022.

However, Marner has been maligned for his postseason performances; in 70 career playoff games, he has 63 points (13 goals and 50 assists). His goal scoring in the postseason, in particular, is almost half of his goal production in the regular season, which could be a reason why the Maple Leafs have struggled to find consistent success in the playoffs.

Since the ‘MNM' trio of Marner, Nylander, and Matthews united in 2016, the Leafs have made it to the playoffs every year except the COVID-shortened 2020 season. But despite their numerous postseason appearances, Toronto lost in the first round six times, five of which in Game 7, and has not reached the Eastern Conference Finals. In both years the Leafs made it to the conference semis, they lost to the Florida Panthers, including this year in which Florida blew out the Leafs 6-1 in Toronto.

With Marner among the top players available, NHL free agency is slated to begin on July 1.