The Utah Jazz could be without their leading scorer Tuesday night as they prepare to face the Boston Celtics, with guard Keyonte George listed as questionable on the team’s latest injury report.

Utah (12-19) hosts Boston (19-12) at 9:00 p.m. ET as it looks to extend its current win streak to three games. The Jazz announced Tuesday morning that George is dealing with an illness, putting his availability for the matchup in doubt.

George last played Saturday in Utah’s 127-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs, delivering another strong all-around performance. He finished with 28 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block while logging 35 minutes. The third-year guard shot 7-for-18 from the field, went 3-for-9 from beyond the arc and converted 11 of his 13 free-throw attempts as the Jazz controlled the game late.

Utah has leaned heavily on George throughout the season, particularly during recent stretches when the offense has found more consistency. At 22 years old, George is in the midst of a career year and has emerged as the focal point of the Jazz backcourt. Through 31 games, he is averaging 24.2 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 45 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from three-point range and 90.4 percent from the free-throw line. He is also averaging 34.3 minutes per game, underscoring his importance to Utah’s rotation.

Keyonte George listed questionable with illness ahead of Celtics matchup

Article Continues Below

George’s production has placed him firmly in the conversation for a potential first All-Star selection. The 2026 All-Star Game will be held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles this February, and George’s scoring efficiency and playmaking have helped elevate his profile despite Utah’s uneven start to the season.

The Celtics enter Tuesday’s matchup with one of the league’s most balanced rosters and remain firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Boston’s size, defensive versatility and perimeter shooting present a significant challenge for a Jazz team still working to establish consistency on both ends of the floor.

Utah’s injury report did not provide further details on George’s condition, and his status is expected to be determined closer to tipoff. His availability could have a major impact on the Jazz’s offensive approach against a Boston team that ranks among the league’s most disciplined defenses.

Following the game, Utah will begin a four-game road trip starting Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Clippers enter that matchup riding a four-game winning streak, adding further urgency for the Jazz as they navigate a critical stretch of the schedule.