Following three wins vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, including two in three days, the San Antonio Spurs shot up to the top of everyone's radar. Two games later, they're failing to meet expectations with the makings of an unexpected losing streak. It's left Victor Wembanyama in search of balance.

ClutchPoints asked the generational talent if the growth a young team endures on its way to contending may have played a part in the home losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Coach (Mitch Johnson) said that after the last game. We're not as good as everybody said we were after those last however many games before. We're not as bad as we showed these last two games.”

A 113-101 setback to the Cavs came off the heels of a 127-114 loss to the Jazz. Utah is well below .500. Cleveland is just above that line.

“Yeah, we have to be able to handle that, you know,” Wemby continued in alluding the prevention of swings.

Victor Wembanyama admits Spurs must be better

Following the loss to the Cavaliers, the Spurs still sit second in the Western Conference. It's a position they put themselves in thanks to eight straight wins considering the league doesn't count the NBA Cup Final outcome in the standings. The franchise's longest winning streak of the Wembanyama era set the backdrop for the recent back to back losses at the Frost Back Center.

“We have to handle the dynamics better,” the 2023 top overall draft pick answered. “Never get too high when we win, never get too low when we lose.”

It's a lesson that Wembanyama says extends beyond the game.

“We do everything to win. Everybody is locked in at practice, at scout, but we can't waste some efforts with mistakes we can control like this.”

The Spurs leading scorer was sure to give Cleveland credit in what turned into the Spurs' ninth loss of the season compared to 23 wins.

“I think we can't overlook their defense. I think they did a great job. I think they had a good scouting report,” Wemby said before turning his attention to his team.

“But ultimately, there were many things we could have controlled. A lot of mistakes that aren't us. So, I don't know about anxiety, but it's definitely, a point in the season where we've tried some things, some have worked, some haven't. And teams are trying new things and it should be a more calm game than it was 20 games ago.”

The 2025 NBA All-Star said the word ‘anxiety' because it was a term his head coach had used earlier in the post-game press conference to describe the team's offensive approach in the loss. The 7-foot-5 superstar invoked other terms in trying to look for a diagnosis.

“Trust the process. Not skipping steps and being more calm. I don't really know how to say it in English, but taking maybe a step back and looking at things. Yeah, that's about it.”

The Spurs hope ‘that's it' for a mini losing streak that comes before a New Year's Eve date with the Eastern Conference powerhouse New York Knicks.