The Minnesota Timberwolves opened their four-game road trip with a statement performance Monday night, routing the Chicago Bulls 136–101 to snap a two-game losing streak. After the game, star guard Anthony Edwards revealed that a prolonged travel delay set the tone for the dominant showing.

Edwards explained that the team’s frustrations from a delayed flight into Chicago carried over once the game tipped off.

“We was on the plane about five hours,” Edwards said. “We took our frustration out on them tonight.”

The circumstances behind that frustration were detailed earlier in the day by Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune, who reported that what should have been a routine trip turned into a lengthy ordeal.

“Wolves had flight issues getting into Chicago yesterday. Lots of waiting on the plane to take off. What should've been a quick flight turned into a 6-hour experience, per multiple folks.”

Once on the court, the Minnesota Timberwolves showed no signs of fatigue. Minnesota controlled the game early and steadily widened the margin, overwhelming the Chicago Bulls on both ends of the floor. The Timberwolves shot efficiently, pushed the pace, and held Chicago to just 101 points.

Edwards finished with 23 points, four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes. He shot 9-for-13 from the field and 2-for-5 from three-point range, posting a plus-minus of plus-28 while consistently applying pressure offensively.

While Edwards set the tone, Naz Reid delivered the night’s most prolific scoring output. Reid led Minnesota with 33 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. He was highly efficient, shooting 11-for-18 from the field, 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and a perfect 5-for-5 at the free-throw line in 27 minutes, finishing with a plus-minus of plus-24.

The blowout victory improved Minnesota to 21–12 on the season and reinforced the team’s depth and scoring balance as it embarks on an extended road stretch. The Timberwolves’ ability to channel off-court adversity into on-court execution underscored their resilience.

Minnesota will look to build on the momentum Wednesday when it continues the road trip against the Atlanta Hawks. The New Year’s Eve matchup is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, with the Hawks entering at 15–19 and riding a seven-game losing streak.