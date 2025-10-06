The Utah Mammoth come into the 2025-26 NHL season with high expectations. After scaring the playoffs in their inaugural season, they made some solid offseason moves and have a mascot now. The Mammoth signed JJ Peterka to a long-term extension after trading him, but also tried to get center Logan Cooley on a big contract as well. NHL insider Frank Seravalli has the latest ahead of opening night.

“Sources: [Mammoth] made a push to get rising star Logan Cooley extended before [the] start of the season, but his camp turned down an 8-year deal worth nearly $77 million (8 years x $9.6 million),” Seravalli reported.

Cooley was the third overall pick by the then-Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. After finishing third in Calder Trophy voting in the last season in Arizona, he came to Utah as one of the faces of the franchise. In the first season in Utah, he finished third on the team with 25 goals and second with 60 points.

The Mammoth want to keep Cooley as a core member of the franchise moving forward. He is heading into the final season of his rookie contract, with restricted free agency awaiting him in the summer. Can Utah put together a long-term offer that he will accept? Or will he sign a bridge deal to stay in Utah and get to unrestricted free agency?

The Mammoth have built a strong, young forward group that should make them an exciting team to watch. Quietly, they added Nate Schmidt to their blue line to bolster their defense. Karel Vejmelka will be trusted as the starting goalie, a spot he earned with a stellar 2024-25 season.

The Mammoth have playoff expectations in 2025-26, and if they make it, Cooley will command even more money on a long-term deal. Can Utah GM Bill Armstrong keep the band together next summer?