The Utah Mammoth's quest to become contenders in the Western Conference nearly took a massive hit on Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues. The Mammoth's young forward group has been entertaining hockey's newest fans with their skill this season, but one of their top scorers suffered a scary-looking leg injury after taking a hit to the lower body. However, Logan Cooley's injury update post-game should be enough to settle Mammoth fans, according to Andy Strickland.

“Word is Logan Cooley avoided serious injury and suffered more of a charley horse, albeit a very painful one,” Strickland posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cooley was on the ice for a considerable time before the training staff and some of his teammates had to carry him off. The budding stay couldn't put any weight on his left leg, and the worry was that it was a contact with his knee that could've resulted in any number of serious injuries.

Upon further review of the clip, it looks like Alexey Toropchenko's knee actually made contact with the outside of Cooley's thigh, which explains why it was a charley horse rather than any structural damage. Considering how hard the contact was and how much pain Cooley was in, he was fortunate that Toropchenko didn't hit on the outside of his knee.

Logan Cooley has 14 goals in 26 games so far this season, adding nine assists to average nearly a point per game. The future is bright for the 21-year-old, and the absence of a long-term injury is excellent news for both the player and the team.