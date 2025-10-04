The Utah Mammoth may have just missed out on securing a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in what was their first season in Salt Lake City following their relocation from Arizona and their former identity as the Coyotes, but they've already made an indelible impression on fans in the area.

Every game at Delta Center, which has now been further renovated to become more hockey friendly, was sold out, and they've also recently opened a brand new, state of the art practice facility in the area. Oh, and they are now known as the Mammoth after their first season was spent simply known as the “Utah Hockey Club” without an official logo or mascot.

With a record of 38-31-13, the Mammoth fell just short of one of the final Western Conference playoff spots, but they are expected to once again be in the mix in the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. They also added some valuable Stanley Cup-winning experience with the signings of defenseman Nate Schmidt and goaltender Vitek Vanecek, both of whom were part of the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup-winning team of last season.

Additionally, they acquired former Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka, bringing an end to that saga in Western New York.

As the new season approaches, the Mammoth are hoping for another productive year from forward Clayton Keller, who they recently named their team captain. While it can reasonably said that he's the most important forward on the team, there are multiple other X-factors that are critical to their success.

Dylan Guenther is Mammoth's X-factor in 2025-26

One of the key X-factors for the Mammoth and who will be crucial to their success is forward Dylan Guenther, who not only scored the first official goal in Utah history last October in their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, but finished fourth overall in total team scoring with 27 goals and 30 assists. Injuries kept him from appearing in the full season, as he was limited to 70 games; his point total almost certainly would have been higher had he appeared in another 12 contests.

Guenther is also aware of the effect that the club has on the local area and how they've endeared themselves to fans, and wants to continue making it a destination that other players want to play in.

“The impact of the city and how much people care,” Guenther said at the end of last season, via Cole Bagley on X. “The building is sold out every night. We're losing by 3 or 4 some game and people are still there. That's not normal…the players want to be here and win in Utah.”

In order for the Mammoth to be successful this season and attain what would be the franchise's first playoff berth since 2020 when they were the Coyotes, they'll need Guenther to not only have a repeat performance of his production last season but also to be more available. With over 200 man-games lost to injuries last season, it played a crucial role in their not being able to play beyond the 82nd game of the campaign.

Karel Vejmelka needs to be a difference-maker as well

The Mammoth secured their future between the pipes when they re-signed goaltender Karel Vejmelka to a five-year contract extension thanks to the confidence that their management team has in him.

“Karel’s confident demeanor helps set the tone for our team every day,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah. “It allows our group to play to its strengths, knowing he is back there to make the key saves. Vej has earned this commitment from our organization, and we are grateful to have him as an important piece in our future.”

“Karel has been integral to the success of our team this season,” echoed general manager Bill Armstrong. “He is a talented goaltender that competes every night he takes the net and has solidified one of the most critical positions on our team. We are thrilled to have Karel signed for the next five years.”

Last season, Vejmelka managed a record of 16-16-4 record with a 2.45 goals against average, a .910 save percentage and one shutout. He was paired with fellow goaltender Connor Ingram, who is no longer part of the Mammoth after he was recently traded to the Edmonton Oilers.

With Vanecek as the new official backup in Salt Lake City, the starting role is Vejmelka's to lose. If the Mammoth are to bring playoff hockey to Utah for the first time in 2025-26, Vejmelka will be paramount to their success.