The Utah Mammoth are off to an incredible start to the 2025-26 campaign. After a loss to the Edmonton Oilers, though, they had five days off before their next game. They used this time to reward young star Logan Cooley. The Mammoth star signed an $80 million contract extension on Wednesday.

Cooley has found his scoring touch early on, scoring eight goals in 11 games. He is one of four players on Utah with 12 or more points to begin the season, as well. He has morphed into one of the NHL's brightest young stars. And now, he's being paid like one. With all this in mind, let's take some time to examine this contract and hand out grades for both Cooley and the Mammoth.

Logan Cooley is paid like a future top star

The then-Arizona Coyotes hoped Cooley could become the team's franchise center when they drafted him in 2022. Though the hockey side of the defunct Coyotes call Salt Lake City home, the group responsible for taking Cooley largely remains the same. And they could not have made a better bet.

Cooley's game, for now at least, is best appreciated through the eye test. He is not the strongest player analytically, though this is starting to shift a bit. For instance, he is second among Mammoth skaters this season with 5.18 Goals For Per 60 Minutes, per Evolving Hockey.

The speed, his skill with his hands, and the playmaking ability are all hallmarks of his game. He has become a dangerous threat in the offensive zone because of these attributes. And what makes it all the more impressive is that he is only 21 years old. Cooley has more than enough times to get even better.

The growing cap helped with this contract. But Cooley deserves every bit of the $10 million a year he will make starting next season. By then, he could establish himself as one of the best players in the NHL.

Mammoth keeping the band together

Article Continues Below

The Mammoth have a lot of young players on their roster. Cooley, JJ Peterka, and Dylan Guenther are a few of the big names Utah had to sign. Thankfully, all three of these players are now under contract. Peterka was signed after his trade back in the summer. And Guenther got paid last September.

With this contract done, the Mammoth have their main young core signed long-term. Utah can start building around this group for the next few seasons. There are still important players to sign, such as Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton. But the main core is here for the long haul.

This is a big deal for the Mammoth without a doubt. Utah will still have some cap room with a growing salary cap. A lack of any other prohibitive long-term contracts also helps. Utah has some promising stars coming through the ranks. The Cooley extension keeps the present and future of the team in perspective.

Grades and final thoughts

Both the Mammoth and Cooley receive high marks for this contract extension. Cooley becomes the highest-paid player by far among his Utah teammates starting next season. He also receives long-term stability. Meanwhile, the Mammoth have their core locked up, and they shouldn't find themselves in any sort of cap issues. It's a win-win for all involved.

Logan Cooley grade: A

Utah Mammoth grade: A