Logan Cooley's hot start to the 2025-26 season convinced the Utah Mammoth to give him the third-most lucrative contract extension coming out of a player's entry-level deal in league history. Cooley reportedly turned down a $77 million contract extension earlier this year, but the $10 million annual salary was enough for the Mammoth to get him to sign.

“I'm excited to sign an eight-year extension with the Mammoth. Choosing to play with this group of teammates was the easiest part of this decision, and living in Utah has been amazing since day one,” Cooley said in a media release from the team. “The atmosphere at the Delta Center in front of our fans is unreal, and Ryan and Ashley Smith have given our team every resource to succeed, which is all you can ask for as a player. We have an opportunity to do something special here, thanks to the incredible people in the organization. This is an awesome day for me and my family, and I am proud to commit to the state of Utah and to the Mammoth.”

Cooley figures to be a massive piece for the Mammoth as they go from a rebuilding organization to a contender. The Arizona Coyotes suffered through the brunt of that rebuild, and new owner Ryan Smith reaped the benefits once he bought the franchise. Cooley is in the middle of a breakout season, recording eight goals and four assists through the team's first 11 games.

The Mammoth are also tied for the top spot in the Western Conference with the Colorado Avalanche. With Cooley, Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther, and JJ Peterka, Utah looks like one of the most exciting offensive teams in the league and has a good chance to be a contender for a long time. With the salary cap rising, Logan Cooley's contract extension will be a steal if he continues this production. The scary part for the rest of the league is that he is still only 21, and will be just entering his prime as the deal is in the later years.