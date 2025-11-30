The Utah Mammoth took on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. It was a rather intense game, with both teams looking for the two points. In the end, it was the hosting Blues who came away with the victory. However, the Mammoth are more focused on the injury status of star center Logan Cooley.

Cooley collided with Alexey Toropchenko during the third period. Both players collided with each other knee-first. Cooley was down on the ice for a minute after the play. He was eventually helped off the ice, while Toropchenko was ejected for his part in the incident.

Logan Cooley had to leave the game after this knee on knee contact pic.twitter.com/mECkSW48UF — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cooley has emerged as an important part of the Mammoth roster. The 21-year-old scored 25 goals and 65 points last season. So far this year, he has 14 goals and 23 points through 26 games this season. Before the season, Cooley signed an eight-year contract extension with the Mammoth.

The Mammoth began the year on an incredible hot streak, but have since fallen behind a bit. They are trying to find a bit more consistency on the ice. And to this point, they are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

Losing Cooley for an extended amount of time would be a big blow to Utah's offense. At this time, it's unclear how long the 21-year-old star will miss, if any. Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny did not have an update on Cooley's status following the loss to the Blues on Saturday. The Mammoth return to the ice on Monday against the San Jose Sharks.